 Home Page  |   Design Tips  |  Feng Shui  |   All  |   Check Your Shopping Basket

Qi Journal
Current Issue
Qi Journal
Available by direct subscription or in health & speciality shops, Barnes & Noble and other fine bookstores.
Current Issue:
Spring 2016.
Online Articles:

 

Index to selected free Online Articles from the journal.

 

 

Our Community:

 

Calendar of Events:

Schedule your vacations now, so you don't miss these important events.

 

Listing of Professionals:

Looking for teachers, clinics and schools?

 

Return to Home Page

 

Feng Shui and Design

(12 articles online)

 

Feng Shui and Design Articles

FengShui FAQ

Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese art of geomancy now attracting growing interest in the West. Here are some common questions and answers.

Universal Earth Energy: The Roots of our Nature

If Feng Shui is hard for you to grasp... or even pronounce, to might want to think of it as Universal Earth Energy.

Feng Shui on the Road

Ever been on the road staying in hotel rooms and having difficulty getting a good night's sleep?

Feng Shui for Kids Rooms

A child's room should support him or her both within the context of the family and as an individual. Here are several simple tips you may want to keep in mind.

The Need for Reality Testing in Feng Shui

Because Feng Shui claims to be able to affect almost all aspects of a person's life, it is imperative that we start investigating it in a scientific manner in order to find out what is valid and effective and what is simply superstitious nonsense.

  1   • 2   • 3 • --Next Page
Related Items

Google this site 

 

Index of Online Articles



Acupuncture  |  Herbs & Diet  |  Taijiquan/Internal Arts  |  Qi Journal  |  Qigong & Meditation  |  Culture & Philosophy  |  Feng Shui |  Qi Catalog